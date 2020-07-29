Leominster---Kathryn E. Hastings, 77 years old, of Leominster, died Thursday, July 16, 2020 in Heywood Hospital in Gardner. She is survived by her son Christopher S. Salafia of Gardner and his fiancé Tina L. Cormier; daughter Colleen K. Salafia of Leominster; two brothers Francis "Butch" Hastings, Jr. and his wife Karen of Pismo Beach, CA and Gannon Hastings of Brookline; sister Mary J. Boardman and her husband Bryan of Coupeville, WA; her ex-husband Robert P. Salafia of Gardner and her friend John A. Roumas of Leominster and his son Nicholas G. Roumas of Milwaukee, WI. Kathryn is survived by five amazing grandchildren; Joseph C. Salafia, Jenna A. Salafia, Timothy C. Salafia, Caitlin J. Salafia and Jazmin P. Salabarria. She was predeceased by her brother Jeffrey C. Hastings of CA.
Kathryn was born on August 2, 1942 in Hartford, CT, daughter of Francis G. "Cisco" Hastings, Sr. and Bessie M. Huston Hastings Tikka and had lived in Leominster most of her life. Kathy was the oldest of four siblings and had many responsibilities at a young age caring for the others while her mother worked several jobs. Later she worked in the original Fairlawn Nursing Home in Leominster. She always had a great love for caring for people, specifically the geriatric population. She was a dedicated mother, as well as an owner/operator of High Street Rest Home in Fitchburg for many years. Mom knew how to live one day at a time, make sacrifices and most of all how to love others. She enjoyed her family, cooking, reading and her quiet time. She had been a member of St. Leo's School/Church in Leominster.
We were so privileged to call you our mother, you always lifted us up and showed us how much you loved us! You will be so greatly missed mom, we love you – Chris & Coll…
Calling hours will held on Sunday, August 2, 2020 from 4-6 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home,106 West Street, Leominster. Private burial will be held at a later date. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Kathryn E. Hastings