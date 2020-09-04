1/1
Kathy A. (Comeau) Norelli
1953 - 2020
SHIRLEY

Kathy A. (Comeau) Norelli, 67, of Shirley, died Monday August 31, 2020 in the Nashoba Medical Center in Ayer after a long battle with cancer.

She was born in Leominster on April 8, 1953, a daughter of the late Homer and Rose (Imprescia) Comeau and grew up in Ashby. She has resided in Shirley with her husband for the past 30 years.

Kathy worked alongside her husband as the office manager of the Shirley Animal Clinic.

She enjoyed breeding and raising her precious Borzoi, taking care of her many feathered friends and working at the clinic helping to care for the needs of her clients and their pets.

Kathy leaves her husband William J. Norelli, DVM; a son, Timothy Woodard and his wife Rebecca; a daughter, Tina Wirtz; five brothers, Wayne Comeau, Scott Comeau, Roger Rainville, Rene Rainville and Richard Rainville; a sister, Rachel Horton; five grandchildren, Kaleb Woodard, Jeremy, Jason, Joseph and Cody Hellijas, two great grandsons and numerous nephews and nieces.

She is predeceased by her four brothers, Edward Comeau, Norman Comeau, Daniel Comeau and Roland Rainville.

Calling hours will be held with social distancing guidelines in place, on Tuesday, September 8, from 4 to 7pm in the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer.

Her funeral service and burial in the Center Cemetery in Shirley will be held privately.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfueral.com.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Kathy's memory (501 St. Jude Place • Memphis, TN 38105).



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
