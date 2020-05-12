Formerly of Shirley
Leominster
Keiko (Suwa) Bascomb, 95 passed away on Thursday, May 7 at her residence.
Keiko was born in Tokyo, Japan on November 15, 1924 a daughter of Kyuji and Hana (Oikawa) Suwa. She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Daniel G. Bascomb, Jr. of Leominster, and previously lived in Shirley for 56 years. She survived by her sons, Franz Bascomb and his wife, Carol of Ashby; Gregory Bascomb, Sr. and his wife, Bonnie of Amherst, MA; daughter, Patricia Rowe and her husband, James Sr. of Shirley; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren.
Keiko was predeceased by her siblings.
Bascomb
Funeral Services will be private.
In-lieu of flowers, please donate to the Dementia Society of America in her name.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.