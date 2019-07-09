Retired US Army Sergeant



Lunenburg



Keith J. DeBruin, born in Chicago, Illinois to Robert and Cleta (Griffith) DeBruin on April 1, 1947, died on July 6, 2019 in Lunenburg, Massachusetts, surrounded by his loving family.



After entering the US Regular Army in 1966 he served his country honorably and retired after twenty-one-years. During his service, he had four overseas tours one in the Republic of Korea, two in Germany and one in Vietnam. He served in various military police corps assignments including Operations Sergeant for the Joint Army/Air Force US Forces Police in Kaiserslautern, Germany, First Sergeant Law Enforcement Activity/Military Police Company at Fort Devens, Massachusetts and Training Management NCO United States Army Training Board Fort Eustis, Virginia. His awards and decorations include Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal with Two Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, NCO Professional Development Ribbon, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross, Aircraft Crewman Badge, German Marksmanship Award and US Army Recruiting Gold Badge Award. Following his retirement from the Army in 1987, Keith served the Town of Harvard as a Civilian Police officer for another twenty years.



Keith is survived by his beloved wife of forty-nine years, Jeanne (Schmitt) DeBruin; their two children, a daughter, Kelly Dolan, a son, Christopher DeBruin and his wife Susan; a granddaughter, Ava DeBruin, and four grandsons, Ian Dolan, Jack DeBruin, Sam DeBruin, and Andrew Dolan and his sister, Diane Anderson and her partner Rich Carnahan. He had a very special relationship with his aunt, Barbara Griffith, his niece, Patty and her husband Ross France and countless nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased by a brother, Russell DeBruin



As an avid sports fan, he was loyal to both Boston and Chicago teams.



Keith and Jeanne enjoyed ten wonderful years wintering in Southern Florida. Golf was his passion. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and overall enjoyed his life in Florida especially with the many wonderful friendships that Keith and his wife made together. He was a man of great courage, endless love, and a strong commitment to his family. He will be greatly missed by all.



DeBruin



After cremation, a memorial service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, Massachusetts 01475.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Keith's name to the Montachusett Veteran's Outreach Center, 268 Central Street, Gardner, Massachusetts 01440.



The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Mr. DeBruin's care.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







View the online memorial for Keith J. DeBruin, 72 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 9, 2019