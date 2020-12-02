Kellie Kristin Paige of Ashburnham, MA, passed away suddenly on Wednesday 25th November 2020, having struggled for several years with multiple illnesses. Kellie was born April 9th 1969 in Beverly, MA and graduated from the University of Massachusetts with a Bachelor's Degree in Animal Science and worked as a Technician at Tufts University School of Veterinary Medicine in Grafton MA.
Kellie loved animals but had a passion for horses, and starting at nine years old she performed as a rider in competitions, winning many ribbons. Her love of Horses took her to the Netherlands many times, developing close friendships. She eventually brought a champion Dressage stallion, Fairplay, from the Netherlands to her home. Kellie travelled to many folk festivals and loved the music and philosophy of Pete Seeger and Mary Travis.
Kellie was pre-deceased by her Maternal Grandparents Paul and Arlene (Whittemore) Mills of Beverly MA and is survived by her mother, Carol (Mills) Paige of Fitchburg, MA, Kellie's best friend Betty Johnston, MA; loving neighbors Larry and Ann Shattuck, MA; and family members: Trisha (Grant) Murphy, MA; Foster Grant, MN; Stephen Wallace, TN; Judy Powers, MA; Pauline Walsh, NY.
A graveside service will be in Central Cemetery in Beverly MA on Saturday December 5, 2020 at 11am. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home 525 Cabot Street, Beverly. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her name to Pat Brody Shelter, 479 Northridge Rd, Lunenburg, MA 01462. Information, directions, condolences at www.campbellfuneral.com View the online memorial for Kellie Kristin Paige