Kelly M. (Peters) Wells

of Ashburnham; 58



ASHBURNHAM - Kelly M. (Peters) Wells, 58, passed away peacefully in her home on February 17, 2019.



Kelly was born in Gouverneur, NY on September 8, 1960 a daughter of Milton Peters and Faye (Sanderson) Pippert. Kelly was a bright and exceptional woman who spent her career as a RNFA, working in various hospitals. While in South Carolina, she was a member of the surgical team responsible for the first lung transplant. Kelly, always active, loved golfing with her husband and mother; she also enjoyed sewing and cooking for her family. Family was everything to Kelly; she loved them dearly, especially her brother Teddy, who was born with Down Syndrome.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 20 years, Maurice Wells; her two children, Christopher Carrier and his wife Julie of Rhododendron, Oregon and Rachael Owen and her wife Ashley of York, Maine; three grandchildren, Riley and Mazzy Carrier and Bailey Owen; her siblings, Tim Peters and wife Kathy of Brewster, Christi Meuse and husband Larry of FL, Rick Pippert of Fitchburg, Bob Pippert of CA, and Vicki Fagan of North Brookfield; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Kelly was predeceased by her step-father Glen Pippert and her brother Teddy Peters.



WELLS - A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, in the Ashburnham Community Church from 5-7pm.



WELLS - A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 22, in the Ashburnham Community Church from 5-7pm.

Burial will be held privately in the Spring.