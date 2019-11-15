|
|
of Leominster; 26
LEOMINSTER
Kelsey Lynne Clifford, 26 years old of Leominster died unexpectedly and tragically, Monday November 11, 2019 in Athol.
Kelsey was born October 20, 1993 in Leominster MA, the beloved daughter of Paul and Allison (Corbett) Clifford. She leaves her parents, her son Jaiden whom she adored, sister Cassandra Forest and her husband Glen and their daughter Kaia of Fitchburg, her grandparents Kenneth and Winifred Corbett of Ashby, Jane and Lawrence Reed of Venice Florida, and Paul Clifford of Yoriba Linda CA, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Kelsey graduated from St. Bernard's High School in 2011. Kelsey also had many friends from her years in the North Middlesex Schools.
Clifford
Calling hours for Kelsey will be held on Monday, November 18, 2019 from 6 ~ 8pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Funeral services and burial are private. Please omit flowers. A fund has been established for Kelsey's son Jaiden Clifford in care of Allison Clifford, at IC Credit Union, 300 Bemis Rd., Fitchburg, MA. 01420. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
View the online memorial for Kelsey Lynne Clifford
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 15, 2019