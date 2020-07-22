69, Fitchburg
Kenneth C. Rehler, 69, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA, after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Walker) of Fitchburg; one brother, Robert R. Rehler and his wife Lynne of Fitchburg; sister-in-law, Pat and her husband Jeff Leary and their children Alyssa, Christine and Emily; a brother-in-law, Barry and his wife Cathy Walker and their children Nathan, Jacob and Brian and his wife Deanne Walker, along with many other nieces and nephews.
Ken was born in Fitchburg on July 9, 1951 a son of the late William J. and Helen D. (Wirta) Rehler. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1969 and a 1994 graduate of Johnson and Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts. He worked as a chef at the Rendevous Restaurant in Fitchburg, MA and owned his own catering company. He was a proud US. Airforce veteran.
Ken loved fishing and hunting with his best pal A.C. He also enjoyed playing darts, hosting Christmas dinners and was famous for his Superbowl parties. Ken was very active in his community. He was a Third-Degree Knight, member of the Eastwood club, British American Club and the Fitchburg Sportsman's Club.
Kenneth's funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St, Fitchburg, MA.
Burial will follow in the St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Calling hours with social distancing and masks required will be held in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli funeral home on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.