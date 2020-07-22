1/1
Kenneth C. Rehler
1951 - 2020
{ "" }
69, Fitchburg

Kenneth C. Rehler, 69, died Monday, July 20, 2020 at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital in Leominster, MA, after an illness.

He leaves his wife of 39 years, Sandra (Walker) of Fitchburg; one brother, Robert R. Rehler and his wife Lynne of Fitchburg; sister-in-law, Pat and her husband Jeff Leary and their children Alyssa, Christine and Emily; a brother-in-law, Barry and his wife Cathy Walker and their children Nathan, Jacob and Brian and his wife Deanne Walker, along with many other nieces and nephews.

Ken was born in Fitchburg on July 9, 1951 a son of the late William J. and Helen D. (Wirta) Rehler. He was a graduate of Fitchburg High School Class of 1969 and a 1994 graduate of Johnson and Wales University with a degree in Culinary Arts. He worked as a chef at the Rendevous Restaurant in Fitchburg, MA and owned his own catering company. He was a proud US. Airforce veteran.

Ken loved fishing and hunting with his best pal A.C. He also enjoyed playing darts, hosting Christmas dinners and was famous for his Superbowl parties. Ken was very active in his community. He was a Third-Degree Knight, member of the Eastwood club, British American Club and the Fitchburg Sportsman's Club.

Kenneth's funeral will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St, Fitchburg, MA.

Burial will follow in the St. Bernard's Cemetery.

Calling hours with social distancing and masks required will be held in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli funeral home on Thursday July 23, 2020 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Kenneth's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please visit our website to leave an online condolence and for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Kenneth C. Rehler



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
JUL
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Funeral services provided by
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Sincerest condolences on Ken's passing. He will be missed.
Kevin Brooke
Friend
July 22, 2020
Our condolences to Ken's family
Regina Larry Fortin
Friend
July 22, 2020
Rest peacefully, old friend.
FHS Class of 1969
