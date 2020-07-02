1/
Kenneth E. Grossman
Pharmacist at Stop & Shop

Leominster

Kenneth E. Grossman, 61, of Leominster, died June 27, 2020, at home, after being stricken ill. He was born January 13, 1959, in Framingham, MA, son of the late Donald L. and Ruth (Snyder) Grossman. Mr. Grossman had been a Pharmacist at Stop & Shop Pharmacy. He was a member of Sterling Firearms and Fishing Club.

Kenneth is survived by one son; Nathan Grossman, and one daughter; Samantha Grossman, both of Leominster, one brother; Michael Grossman of Westboro, MA and one sister; Caryl Baird of Boylston, MA.

Graveside Service

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster, MA is directing arrangements.

To leave a message of condolence visit; www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Sharon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

