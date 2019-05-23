of Ashburnham; 81 Ashburnham Kenneth F. Christian, 81, of Ashburnham, died May 20, 2019, in HealthAlliance Hospital Leominster. He was born April 17, 1938, in Fitchburg, MA, son of the late John B. and Florence (Mayne) Christian. He had served in the US Air Force for four years attaining rank of E-3. He received the Air Force Longevity Service Award. Kenneth had worked at General Electric Co., in Fitchburg for 25 years, at Fitchburg Welding and also Cleghorn Oil. Previous to that he was a greens keeper at Oak Hill Country Club.



He was a member of St. Denis Church, Ashburnham, American Legion Post 142 Ashburnham, Fitchburg Skin Divers Club. He was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots Fan. He loved fishing, feeding his birds, riding his Harley, visiting his brother in Florida, woodworking, and was an all around builder, even building a spiral staircase.



Kenneth is survived by his wife of 53 years, Patricia A. (Russo) Christian of Ashburnham, two sons; Dave J. Christian and his significant other Kelly Coll of Fitzwilliams, NH and Mike A. Christian and his wife Lisa of Fitchburg, along with one grandchild; Ashley Christian and many nieces and nephews.



He was predeceased by one brother; John B. Christian II and two sisters Joan Christian and Joyce Christian. Christian A Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West St., Leominster, preceded by calling hours from 9:00 - 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will take place at 1:00 p.m. in Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 111 Glenallen Street, Winchendon, MA.



To Light A Candle or Leave A Message of Condolence visit www.wrightroyfuneralhome.com.







