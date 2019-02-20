Kenneth Fluet, 57

Loving Husband and Father



LUNENBURG - Kenneth Fluet, 57, died Sunday, February 17, 2019 at the Rose Monahan Hospice House in Worcester after his battle with cancer.



Ken was born in Fitchburg, on November 21, 1961 and was a 1979 graduate of Montachusett Regional Vocational Technical School where he had a concentration in Culinary Arts. He used that education at the Rendezvous restaurant where he met his wife, Diane. Kenneth also graduated with honors from Fitchburg State College in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science degree. From there, he began his accounting career at Caras & Shulman in 1986 and became a partner in 1996. In his 33 years with the firm, Ken built a reputation as a devoted mentor for their staff, trusted advisor to their clients and respected member of their partner team.



Ken was a member of the International Country Club in Bolton, where he enjoyed many rounds of golf with his son. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, woodworking and treating family and friends to delicious meals. He loved hosting parties, especially Christmas, where he would take on the role of Santa. He created a home where people wanted to spend time and enjoy the food and company. Kenneth's family was the utmost important part of his life, they meant the world to him and for them he would do anything. His love, dedication, admirable work ethic and sense of humor will be greatly missed.



He is survived by his wife, Diane (Caron) Fluet; one daughter, Jillian Fluet; one son, Alexander Fluet both of Lunenburg; his mother, Claire (Lavoie) Lincoln of Leominster; two brothers, Kevin Fluet and his wife Mary Jo of Fitchburg and Peter J. Fluet and his wife Melissa of Gardner; one sister, Carol Olesen of SC; two uncles, Donald Fluet and his wife Elaine, Rene Fluet and his wife Fran, both of Leominster; three brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law, Gerald Caron and his wife Karen of Westminster, Louise Paquette and her husband Richard of Lunenburg and Peter Caron and his wife Patricia of Westminster; several nieces, nephews and cousins and his very good friend and business partner, Mark Fiato of Littleton.



Kenneth is predeceased by his father, Paul A. Fluet, a son Jacob Matthew Fluet and an aunt, Beatrice Archambeault.



FLUET - Kenneth's funeral will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA, with a mass at 10:00 a.m. in Our Lady of the Lake Church, 1400 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453.



Burial will be in the spring in St. Joseph's Cemetery, 486 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg, MA.



Calling Hours will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 in the funeral home from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either the Rose Monahan Hospice House, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602 or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute P. O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, for Neuroblastoma Research, (www.dana-farber.org/gift)



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary