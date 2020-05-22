Kenneth LeBlanc
1952 - 2020
Fitchburg

Fitchburg: Kenneth E. LeBlanc , 68 of Fitchburg, MA passed away in Bay State Medical Center Springfield ,MA on May 18,2020

He was bon January 26, 1952 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Albert J. and Bertha (Arsenault) LeBlanc and was raised in Fitchburg. He attended and graduated from Fitchburg High School Class of 1971. Ken worked in the maintenance department at Tucker Housewares in Leominster, MA for several years . He was an avid sports fan of all the New England teams, especially the Red Sox. He enjoyed bowling at Putnam Lanes in Fitchburg, MA, and playing pool . He was a communicant of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.

He is survived by his brothers, Larry LeBlanc and wife Lynne, Robert LeBlanc and wife Carol,Brian LeBlanc and Peter LeBlanc and wife Cassie, his sister Barbara Driscoll and husband Michael, and many nieces nephews and cousins, a sister-in-law, Claudette, and his close friend Gloria Popp. He was predeceased by his parents and his sister Robin Silveroli in 2019, and his brother , Todd in 2014

His family would like to thank the staff and caregivers at The Highlands for their compassionate care given to Ken for the last several years.

Services for Kenneth will be private at a later date. There are no calling hours.

The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing. Michael S. Alario – Director – Owner.



View the online memorial for Kenneth LeBlanc


Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lavery, Chartrand & Alario Funeral Home
99 Summer St.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-4712
