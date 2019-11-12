|
|
Kenneth Lewis Howard
formerly of Ayer, Lunenburg,
Fitchburg and Winchendon, MA
Kenneth (Kenny) Lewis Howard, 57 of Conroe, TX, formerly of Ayer, Lunenburg, Fitchburg and Winchendon, MA died November 8th, 2019 after a hard-fought battle against cancer.
Kenny was born August 17th, 1962 at Fort Devens, MA to David M. Howard and Hannelore M. Hand (Goepfrich). He grew up in Ayer, MA attended Ayer High School. After High school, Kenny served in the United States Marine Corps. Later in life he worked a lot of jobs, but was most often a Painter by trade.
Kenny loved Nascar, they didn't call him "Ken the Race Nut" for nothing. He was a big fan of New England sports, especially the Patriots and the Bruins, but had recently warmed up to the Houston Texans as well. He also loved fishing, and was known to enjoy a beer or three. The fish will be safer, but the world is going to miss a great guy with a zest for life.
Kenny leaves his parents David M. Howard of Rome, NY and Hannelore M. Hand of Winchendon, MA, a son Timothy L. Howard of Wausau, Wisconsin, a brother David M. Howard, Jr. of Westminster, MA, a sister Crystal A. Duchesne (Howard) and her husband Rob of Winchendon, MA, a sister Lindsey Howard and her husband Chris Keating of Fitchburg, MA as well as his partner and care-taker Sandy Moore of Conroe, TX. He also leaves nieces, nephews, a great-niece and 2 great- nephews, and a bunch of great friends. A brother Mark J. Howard preceded him in death.
Information on services are incomplete at this time.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 12, 2019