Kenneth R. Gargan of Pepperell formerly of Townsend & Danvers

PEPPERELL - Kenneth R. Gargan, 65, of Pepperell, formerly of Townsend and Danvers, died Sunday, April 7, 2019 at his residence.

A time to remember and celebrate Ken's life will be 4-7 PM Friday, April 12th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Graveside Services will be held 11 AM Saturday at Hillside Cemetery, Highland St., Townsend. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2019
