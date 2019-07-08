Educator and Coach



Plymouth



Kenneth R. Tucker, 67, formerly of Lunenburg, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019 at home with his family at his side, after an illness.



Ken will be greatly missed by his wife, Deborah A. (Brideau) Tucker; his son, Jamie Tucker and his wife Becky of Leominster; his mother, Pearl (Beauregard) Tucker of Groton; his two sisters and five brothers, Barbara Kendall of Gardner, Don Tucker of Leominster, Tom Tucker of Marlborough, Dick Tucker of Leominster, Cathy White of Fitchburg, Jack Tucker of Leominster and Dave Tucker of Leominster; his sister's-in-law and brother's-in-law and many nieces and nephews.



He is predeceased by his father, Kenneth Tucker.



Ken was born in Fitchburg on October 26, 1951. He graduated from Leominster High School 1969 as well as Springfield College 1973.Ken was a tremendous husband and father, cherishing his time spent with his family and always putting them before himself.



He started at the Emerson / Florence Sawyer School in Bolton in 1976 and was a physical education teacher, health education coordinator, assistant principal and then became the principal in 1997. He was a man of exceptional character and leadership and could always be heard saying, "do what is best for kids". He was also the head football coach at Nashoba Regional for 24 years. During his coaching tenure, Nashoba won ten league titles, three Super Bowl titles, and compiled an impressive 180-94-1 record. Coach Tucker built a great relationship with every single player and family that went well beyond the victories and the classroom. "Once a Chieftain, Always a Chieftain".



He enjoyed taking photos, traveling, golfing, drawing, reading, gardening, and barbecuing. He especially loved going to his vacation home in Fripp Island, SC.



Tucker



Calling hours will be held in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 pm. There will be a brief prayer said at 6:45 pm.



Burial will be private.



There will also be a Celebration of Life on Sunday, July 14 from 3:00-7:00 pm at the Nashoba Valley Winery, 100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd, Bolton, MA 01740.



A memorial at his vacation home in Fripp Island, SC will be planned for this fall.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ken Tucker Memorial Scholarship Fund via GoFundMe here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/ken-tucker-memorial-scholarship-fund.



For further information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.







View the online memorial for Kenneth R. Tucker, 67 Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 8, 2019