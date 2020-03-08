|
Kenneth Robert Belliveau, 72
Kenneth Robert Belliveau, 72, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2020 at his winter residence in Florida surrounded by family and friends. He was born in Fitchburg, Massachusetts The son of the late Raymond and Pauline "Martin" Belliveau.
Kenneth was a long time Phillipston, Mass resident until moving to Moultonboro, NH in 2002 and more recently New Smyrna Beach, FL.
An entrepreneur, he owned and operated a non-emergency transport company, Need A Lift Medivan, Inc. in Leominster, MA for 30 years. He was an avid golfer, member of Ridgewood CC in Moultonboro, NH.
One of his prides was having the best lawn in Suissevale and trying to outdo his friend Norman's lawn which was a close race. All of his family and friends that he cherished will miss his great sense of humor and his singing which he rocked Blackey Cove in the summers.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 35 years, Patricia (Lyons); children, Mark F. Belliveau, Mindy J. Taylor, Brian A. Belliveau and Lauren V. Conrad; six grandchildren; brother, Jerry Belliveau; sisters, Nancy LeBlanc and Lynn Farnham. He was predeceased by his brother Ronald Belliveau.
He leaves behind some special friends Dale R, Steve P, Mickey T., Glen A, Norman G, Mikey P, Gator and others that always kept in touch over the years and ones that predeceased him. He also leaves his beloved dog Boxster (Bubba) whom he cherished so much.
A memorial Mass will be held June 6th at St. Leo Church in Leominster at 11am, with a Celebration of life to follow. Burial will be private. Our hearts are broken, will miss you "Big Boy".
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 8, 2020