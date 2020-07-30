1/
Kent Gleezen
1935 - 2020
LANCASTER---Kent Gleezen, 85 years old, of Lancaster, died Monday, July 27, 2020 after a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Lydia (Duncan) Gleezen; 2 sons Kevin L. Gleezen and Kelly E. Gleezen both of Lancaster; and a sister Kathy Ann Grillo of Wellfleet. He was predeceased by his brother Kerry E. Gleezen.

Kent was born April 2, 1935 in Clinton, son of Ralph C. and Agnes W. (Cooper) Gleezen and graduated from Lancaster Center School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Air Force and had worked as a designer at the former Digital Equipment Corporation for many years. Kent enjoyed making models of planes, cars and trucks and was a former member of a model railroad club. He also enjoyed reading.

Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.

The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
