Kevin F. Westover of Ayer
AYER - Kevin F. Westover, 60, of Ayer died Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Kevin's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 6-8 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Ayer Fire Department Comb. Co. #1, 1 W. Main Street, Ayer, MA. 01432.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 25, 2019