formerly of Townsend; 85
TOWNSEND:
Ki Soon (Kim) Waller, 85, formerly of Townsend, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley, Billerica. Due to complications from Covid-19.
KiSoon was born in Seoul, South Korea, June 17, 1934, a daughter of Yung Kil Kim and Jum Lae (Lee) Kim and immigrated to the United States in 1962 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
She was the wife of 47 years to the late George F. Waller who passed away on September 7, 2003.
KiSoon leaves two sons, George I. Waller Sr. and his wife Sheila of Oregon, Jerry C. Waller and his wife Lisa of Townsend; two daughters, Kim L. Waller of Chicopee, Mary A. Elliott and her husband John Elliott of Townsend; a sister, Kyung Cha Won and her husband Ho Jae Won and their two sons Mike and Mark of Washington. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Christine Waller and her son Miles of Washington, Ashley Bourgault of Gilbertville, Taylor Bourgault and her two sons Cayden and Steven of Chicopee, Meghan Waller and Allison Waller of Townsend, and Connor Magoon of Townsend.
She is predeceased by her parents Yung Kil Kim and Jum Lae (Lee) Kim and her brother Jae Sun Kim.
She was a very responsible and dedicated worker and had several jobs over the years, sometimes having several jobs at once. But above all, KiSoon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very loving and caring person that would do anything for her family and friends and always put others before herself. She was very supportive in her children's and grandchildren's endeavors. The births of her grandchildren and great grandchildren were some of the happiest days of her life, and she loved nothing more than to spend time with them. Her family meant the world to her and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She also enjoyed cook-outs, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, camping trips, going to the beach and trips to Disney World with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making big meals for her family. She always welcomed everyone into her home and enjoyed sitting around the table talking and laughing for hours with her family. She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and always had a beautiful smile on her face, making everyone else around her smile and feel comfortable. She also enjoyed walking, gardening, knitting, playing cards, watching movies and most of all caring for her grandchildren.
The time that KiSoon's friends and family got to spend with her was a gift. She was an intelligent, strong woman with an enormous heart and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley and New England Hospice for the care they provided, particularly during her illness when the family was restricted from visiting.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in KiSoon's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Waller
Due to restrictions on gathering, funeral services will be held privately and held at a later date. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Ki Soon (Kim) Waller
TOWNSEND:
Ki Soon (Kim) Waller, 85, formerly of Townsend, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley, Billerica. Due to complications from Covid-19.
KiSoon was born in Seoul, South Korea, June 17, 1934, a daughter of Yung Kil Kim and Jum Lae (Lee) Kim and immigrated to the United States in 1962 and became a naturalized citizen of the United States.
She was the wife of 47 years to the late George F. Waller who passed away on September 7, 2003.
KiSoon leaves two sons, George I. Waller Sr. and his wife Sheila of Oregon, Jerry C. Waller and his wife Lisa of Townsend; two daughters, Kim L. Waller of Chicopee, Mary A. Elliott and her husband John Elliott of Townsend; a sister, Kyung Cha Won and her husband Ho Jae Won and their two sons Mike and Mark of Washington. She also leaves behind six grandchildren and three great grandchildren, Christine Waller and her son Miles of Washington, Ashley Bourgault of Gilbertville, Taylor Bourgault and her two sons Cayden and Steven of Chicopee, Meghan Waller and Allison Waller of Townsend, and Connor Magoon of Townsend.
She is predeceased by her parents Yung Kil Kim and Jum Lae (Lee) Kim and her brother Jae Sun Kim.
She was a very responsible and dedicated worker and had several jobs over the years, sometimes having several jobs at once. But above all, KiSoon was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She was a very loving and caring person that would do anything for her family and friends and always put others before herself. She was very supportive in her children's and grandchildren's endeavors. The births of her grandchildren and great grandchildren were some of the happiest days of her life, and she loved nothing more than to spend time with them. Her family meant the world to her and there was nothing she wouldn't do for them. She also enjoyed cook-outs, birthday parties, holiday gatherings, camping trips, going to the beach and trips to Disney World with her family. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed making big meals for her family. She always welcomed everyone into her home and enjoyed sitting around the table talking and laughing for hours with her family. She had a great sense of humor, loved to laugh and always had a beautiful smile on her face, making everyone else around her smile and feel comfortable. She also enjoyed walking, gardening, knitting, playing cards, watching movies and most of all caring for her grandchildren.
The time that KiSoon's friends and family got to spend with her was a gift. She was an intelligent, strong woman with an enormous heart and will be greatly missed.
The family would like to thank the staff at Life Care Center of Merrimack Valley and New England Hospice for the care they provided, particularly during her illness when the family was restricted from visiting.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in KiSoon's honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452.
Waller
Due to restrictions on gathering, funeral services will be held privately and held at a later date. The Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, Townsend is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Ki Soon (Kim) Waller
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 2, 2020.