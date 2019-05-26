Kristen Marie Desmarais, 30

Beloved Daughter, Sister, Granddaughter, Godmother,



Aunt, Niece and Cousin



TEMPLETON - Kristen Desmarais, 30, died on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Heywood Hospital after a sudden illness.



She leaves her mother, Lisa (Haueisen) Desmarais of Englewood, FL; her father, Dez Desmarais and his wife Karen of Quaker City, OH; one sister, Rebecca Casady of Punta Gorda, FL; her maternal grandparents, Ed and Carol Haueisen; her paternal grandparents, Don and Carole Desmarais; her maternal great-grandmother, Michelina Gradito; three uncles Scott Haueisen, Doug Desmarais and Jason Desmarais; one aunt, Melissa Desmarais; two nephews, Jacob Casady and Joseph Casady; one niece, Zoee Casady; four step-sisters, Lisa, Jennie, Tess and Bobbi Jo; many cousins and friends.



Kristen was born in Fayetteville, NC on September 2, 1988. She has a bachelor's degree in Criminology and worked for the Gardner Middle School as a Registered Behavioral Tech, as well as an after-school program director and in youth mobile crisis intervention.



Kristen's greatest passion was her work with children. She loved country music, movies, having a glass of wine and spending time with her family. Kristen also enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises. To all who knew and loved Kristen she will be greatly missed. Kristen had a heart of gold and was our hero.



DESMARAIS - Her funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 2pm in St. Vincent de Paul Church, 1 Forest St., Baldwinville. There are no calling hours.



On Friday May 31, 2019 at 1pm, relatives and friends are planning to celebrate the life of Kristen at the Nashoba Valley Winery, 100 Wattaquadock Hill Rd., Bolton, MA.



For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary