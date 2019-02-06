Home
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
12:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Knights of Columbus
165 Electric Ave.
Fitchburg, MA
Kristi Lee Gordon


Kristi Lee Gordon Obituary
Kristi Lee Gordon
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 39

FITCHBURG - Kristi Lee Gordon, 39 years old of Fitchburg, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at UMass Medical Center- University Campus in Worcester. She is survived by her daughter Kristyn K. Gordon of Fitchburg; her parents Scott A. and Cheryl L. (Mauch) Gordon of Fitchburg; her longtime boyfriend Brian "Bubba" Harrington of Fitchburg, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Kristi was born October 22, 1979 in Leominster and was a lifelong resident of Fitchburg. She graduated from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg, Class of 1997 and attended Mt. Wachusett Community College in Gardner. Most recently she had worked as a bartender at the St. Joseph's Club in Fitchburg. Kristi enjoyed playing darts, KENO, cribbage and having fun with here friends.

GORDON - A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb 9th from 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm at the Knights of Columbus, 165 Electric Ave., Fitchburg, MA. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 6, 2019
