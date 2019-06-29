of Lunenburg, formerly of Townsend



Kristine A. (Benes) Vaz, 68, of Lunenburg, formerly of Townsend, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at her home from complications due to Lupus.



Kris was born in New Bedford, December 26, 1950, the daughter of Knut and Kathleen (Mooney) Benes and resided many years in Townsend before moving to Lunenburg six years ago. She graduated from Bishop Stang High School in New Bedford and continued her education at University of Massachusetts – Dartmouth.



For 20 years Kris worked as the Youth Group Coordinator at St. John's Church in Townsend. She was a member of the Townsend Lions Club and had volunteered for the Townsend Eccumenical Organization. She attended St. John's Church in Townsend.



Kris leaves her husband of 46 years, Daniel E. Vaz; two daughters, Nicole K. Vaz and her partner, John Cantwell, Jr. of Delray Beach, FL and Tara E. Vaz and her partner Michael Gannon of Fitchburg; her brother, Kevin Benes and his wife Donna of New Bedford; a brother-in-law, Ronald Vaz and his wife Maria as well as nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts and godchildren.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 10AM in St. John's Church, 1 School Street, Townsend. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, Townsend.



Calling hours are 4 to 7 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte 119) Townsend Center. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visits their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Lupus Foundation New England, 40 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701.







