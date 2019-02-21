|
L. Paul Collette III of Westminster
WESTMINSTER - L. Paul Collette III, 63, of Westminster, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Denis Church, 85 Main Street, Ashburnham. Paul's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 1-4 PM Sunday, February 24th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) AYER. For full obituary please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019