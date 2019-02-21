Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Resources
More Obituaries for L. Collette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

L. Paul Collette III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

L. Paul Collette III Obituary
L. Paul Collette III of Westminster

WESTMINSTER - L. Paul Collette III, 63, of Westminster, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Monday, February 25, 2019 at St. Denis Church, 85 Main Street, Ashburnham. Paul's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 1-4 PM Sunday, February 24th at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte. 2A) AYER. For full obituary please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now