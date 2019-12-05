Home

Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia's Church
180 Mechanic Street
Leominster, MA
Lane P. Gallant


1936 - 2019
Lane P. Gallant Obituary
of Leominster and Reseda, CA

LEOMINSTER

Lane P. Gallant, 82, formerly of Leominster and Reseda, California died November 25, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada where he had been a resident for fifteen years.

Lane was born in Maine, July 19, 1936, a son of the late Edward and Eva (Turbide) Gallant and grew up in Leominster. He graduated from St. Cecilia's Grammar School in Leominster and from St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School in Fitchburg. Following his graduation from High School he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged.

Lane spent much of his career working for the United States Government in the Small Business Administration.

He leaves his brother, Gerald Gallant and his wife, Barbara, of Leominster; his sister, Michelle Hakala and her husband, Paul, of Brookline, NH; his sister-in-law, Phyllis Gallant, wife of his late brother, Norman Gallant, of Dewy, AZ; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Gallant

A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 10 AM Friday, December 6, 2019 at St. Cecelia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. Burial in St. Cecelia's Cemetery will be held at a later date.







Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 5, 2019
