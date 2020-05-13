Larry Duval
1931 - 2020
Dr. Larry R. Duval of Leominster, MA, Marco Island, FL and North Fort Myers, FL passed into the arms of his loving Creator May 10, 2020 in Florida after an extended illness with Parkinson's Disease. Larry was born August 26, 1931 in New Haven, MI to Robert B. and Ruby J. (Kemp) Duval.

Larry served in the military having been a sergeant in the Army and was honorably discharged in October of 1951 as a wounded veteran serving during the Korean War Conflict. Larry followed in the footsteps of his mother and father, graduating from Palmer Chiropractic College of Davenport, Iowa in 1965. He established his professional practice in Leominster, Massachusetts, from which he worked until 1995, at which time he retired with his spouse to Marco Island, Florida, before finally living in North Fort Myers, Florida. Larry was very involved in his Marco Condo association, having served as a past Vice President of the Tradewinds Condo Association. Larry is remembered as a devoted and supportive relative and friend, enjoying horse raising, deep-sea fishing, hunting, gardening and most of all as patriarch to his loving family.

Larry is predeceased by his bride of 63 years Caroline ( Joyal ) Duval, his eldest son Larry R. Duval II, his youngest grandson Michael J. LaDue and great-granddaughter Victoria Riley. Surviving his wonderful life are his sons Shane S. Duval and his spouse Jean of Gardner, MA and their children Shane and Melissa, Kevin G. Duval and his spouse Gladys of Leominster, MA and their children Ben, Michelle and Shaelyn and daughter Kim E. LaDue and her spouse Dr. Craig J. LaDue of North Fort Myers, FL and their children Kevin and Lacey and Daughter-in-law Mary Duval McKinney of Orange, MA and her children Jamie and Kelly. He is also survived by 8 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild, along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services are being arranged by the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster, which will be announced at a later date at the convenience of his family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 13, 2020.
