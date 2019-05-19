Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
(978) 597-2692
Calling hours
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Anderson Funeral Homes
250 Main Street
Townsend, MA 01469
Larry L. Pierce


Larry L. Pierce
Larry L. Pierce Obituary
of Mason, NH formerly of Townsend MASON, NH Larry L. Pierce, 72, of Mason, NH, formerly of Townsend, died Thursday, May 16, 2019, at the Tufts Medical Center in Boston.

Larry was born in Fitchburg on November 29, 1946, a son of the late Merrill R. and Katherine M. (Wornham) Pierce. He grew up in Townsend and had resided there until moving to Mason in 1993.

Larry served his country as a member of the U.S. Air Force.

Many years ago, Larry owned and operated Pierce's Auto Body in Townsend before going into teaching. He would teach the trade at Minuteman Regional High School in Lexington and later Leominster High School for several years prior to his retirement. After his teaching career, Larry followed his true passion of farming and became the owner of the Birchwood Orchard in Mason.

Larry was former member of the Townsend Fire Department, Charles W. Moore Lodge of Masons and throughout his years in Townsend was very active in the Boy Scouts of America.

Larry Leaves his wife of 52 years, Mary E. (Gould) Pierce of Mason; a son Eric R. Pierce and his wife Andrea of Ashby; a brother, Dennis W. Pierce and his wife Frances of Townsend, three grandchildren, Jessica A. Pierce, Brent L. Pierce and Dylan C. Pierce and other nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by son, Stephen C. Pierce who died in 2009. PIERCE His funeral service will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at 11 AM, in the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street (Rte 119) Townsend Center. Burial will be in the Hillside Cemetery at later date. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 4–7 PM.

For further information or to leave an online condolence please visit www.andersonfuneral.com



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 19, 2019
