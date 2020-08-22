Funeral services for Dr. Larry R. Duval.
LEOMINSTER
Larry R. Duval, long time Leominster Chiropractor, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida May 10, 2020.
Funeral service will be held at St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster, MA at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday August 26, 2020.
Interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 257 Main St., Leominster, MA.
Arrangements by Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Activities Dept., Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Nursing Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net View the online memorial for Dr. Larry R. Duval