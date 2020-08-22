1/1
Dr. Larry R. Duval
1931 - 2020
Funeral services for Dr. Larry R. Duval.

LEOMINSTER

Larry R. Duval, long time Leominster Chiropractor, passed away in Port Charlotte, Florida May 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be held at St. Leo's Church, 108 Main St., Leominster, MA at 10:00 A.M. on Wednesday August 26, 2020.

Interment immediately following at Evergreen Cemetery, 257 Main St., Leominster, MA.

Arrangements by Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster.

There are no calling hours.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Activities Dept., Douglas T. Jacobson State Veteran's Nursing Home, 21281 Grayton Terrace, Port Charlotte, FL 33954.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leo's Church
AUG
26
Interment
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
