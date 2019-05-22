Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
Laura A. Roberto Obituary
Laura A. Roberto
of Fitchburg

FITCHBURG - Laura A. Roberto, 48 years old, of Fitchburg, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Fitchburg Gardens. She is survived by her sister Karen McGuirk of Winchendon, brother Doug Roberto of Leominster, 2 nephews Connor McGuirk and Aidan McGuirk, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Laura was born in Fitchburg on September 8, 1970, daughter of Francis S. and Mary L. (Tofferi) Roberto and grew up in Westminster. She attended Oakmont Regional High School in Westminster and had lived in Fitchburg for several years.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5-7 pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2019
