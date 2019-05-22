|
|
Laura A. Roberto
of Fitchburg
FITCHBURG - Laura A. Roberto, 48 years old, of Fitchburg, died Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Fitchburg Gardens. She is survived by her sister Karen McGuirk of Winchendon, brother Doug Roberto of Leominster, 2 nephews Connor McGuirk and Aidan McGuirk, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Laura was born in Fitchburg on September 8, 1970, daughter of Francis S. and Mary L. (Tofferi) Roberto and grew up in Westminster. She attended Oakmont Regional High School in Westminster and had lived in Fitchburg for several years.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5-7 pm, in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 22, 2019