Laura R. (Therrien) Cali, 67, of Fitchburg, died Saturday, February 29, 2020 at her home surrounded by her beloved family after courageously battling cancer for the past two years.
Mrs. Cali was born in Fitchburg, October 25, 1952, a daughter of Hector and Georgette (Bolduc) Therrien and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. She was a 1970 graduate of Fitchburg High School.
For over 50 years, Mrs. Cali worked as an assistant in the office of Watkin Dental Associates in Fitchburg where she shared her beautiful smile with so many.
She was an avid bowler at Putnam Street lanes. She attended St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.
She leaves her husband, Sebastian W. "Sam" Cali; her daughter, Melanie Cali of Goffstown, NH; twin sons, Matt Cali and his wife, Megan of Ashburnham, Chris Cali and his wife, Michelle, of Gardner; two sisters Norma Goguen, husband Paul of Leominster, Celia Menard husband Paul of Fitchburg; two brothers, Gary Therrien of Fitchburg, Brian Therrien and wife Marina of Montgomery Alabama; three grandchildren, Sophie Cali, twins Kevin and Chris Cali; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 AM Thursday, March 5, 2020 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Mrs. Cali's family will receive family and friends from 4-7pm on Wednesday, March 4th at the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an online condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 2, 2020