|
|
Lauren A. Bates
formerly of Leominster, MA; 89
Lauren A. Bates, 89, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Leominster, MA passed away on October 20, 2019.
Lauren was a member of the Boynton Beach Senior Center, the South Florida Country Music Association, the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He also attended St. Mark's Catholic Church. Lauren loved to play the guitar, sing karaoke and visit with friends.
He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Linda Bates and Gary Shusas of Delray Beach, Donna and Michael Chalifoux of Gardner, MA; grandson, Jason Loper of Royal Palm Beach; great-grandson, Jameson Loper.
Private interment. No calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Boynton Beach Senior Center, 1021 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach 561-742-6570. Please visit www.LorneAndSons.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019