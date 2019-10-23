Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lorne and Sons Funeral Home - Delray Beach
745 NE 6th Ave.
Delray Beach, FL 33483
(561) 276-4161
For more information about
Lauren Bates
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Lauren Bates
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lauren A. Bates


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lauren A. Bates Obituary
Lauren A. Bates
formerly of Leominster, MA; 89

Lauren A. Bates, 89, of Boynton Beach, FL and formerly of Leominster, MA passed away on October 20, 2019.

Lauren was a member of the Boynton Beach Senior Center, the South Florida Country Music Association, the Moose Lodge and the American Legion. He also attended St. Mark's Catholic Church. Lauren loved to play the guitar, sing karaoke and visit with friends.

He is survived by his daughters and son-in-laws, Linda Bates and Gary Shusas of Delray Beach, Donna and Michael Chalifoux of Gardner, MA; grandson, Jason Loper of Royal Palm Beach; great-grandson, Jameson Loper.

Private interment. No calling hours. Contributions may be made to the Boynton Beach Senior Center, 1021 S. Federal Highway, Boynton Beach 561-742-6570. Please visit www.LorneAndSons.com to view and sign the online guestbook.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lauren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now