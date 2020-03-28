Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
Sawyer - Miller - Masciarelli FH - Westminster
123 Main Street
Westminster, MA 01473
(978) 345-6778
Laurence B. VanVleck


1957 - 2020
Laurence B. VanVleck Obituary
62, Loving Father, Brother and Uncle

Westminster

Laurence B. VanVleck, 62, died Thursday, March 26, 2020 at UMass Medical Center after an illness.

He was the husband of the late Corinne Ann (Sullivan) VanVleck who died November 2, 2011.

Larry leaves a daughter, Olivia (VanVleck) Doolin of Westminster; a son, Keith VanVleck of Winchendon; his twin brother, Gerald VanVleck of Westminster; a sister, Sharon DeVillers of Sterling; four nieces, Kelley Devillers, Cameron Devillers, Shannon VanVleck and Shaye VanVleck and many cousins.

Larry is also predeceased by a nephew, Eric VanVleck.

He was born in Holden on June 1, 1957 a son of the late Richard and Rose (Wyles) VanVleck. He graduated from Wachusett Regional High School. He worked in the shipping and receiving department of OMNOVA in Fitchburg for many years. He was a hard-working man, who enjoyed hunting, fishing, NASCAR and his many friends.

Due to the Corona 19 virus, a celebration of life will be held at a later date for Larry.

The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Larry's care.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 28, 2020
