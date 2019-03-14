Laurie Lynch

formerly of Fitchburg, MA



Laurie Lynch age 69,passed away on March 10th in High Point, NC. She was the daughter of Claramae (Cady) and Phillip Lynch. She lived most of her life in Fitchburg, graduating from FHS in 1967. She was a music teacher in Townsend and active in the New Players Theater Guild performing at the Bull Run. Laurie later worked as Activities Director at Sunrise Assisted Living and also as a one to one caregiver to Senior citizens.



A celebration of Laurie's life will be held on Sunday, March 17th at the First Presbyterian Church in High Point, NC.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Friends of Coggshall Park", PO Box 792, Fitchburg, MA 01420. Acknowledgement of a donation in her memory should be sent to Billie and Larry Porter, 4520 Oak Hollow Drive, High Point, NC 27265. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary