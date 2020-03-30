|
|
of Westminster
WESTMINSTER
Lawrence C. Amburgey, a resident of Westminster, MA, passed away on March 27, 2020 at the age of 85.
Larry was the son of the late Charles Amburgey and Aino (Kallio) Amburgey. He was predeceased by his brother Richard Amburgey and sister, Edie (Amburgey) Atkins.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Eileen (Gaudette) Amburgey of Westminster, MA, his son Scott Amburgey and wife Patricia (Day) Amburgey of Ashburnham, MA, his son Brian Amburgey and wife Cynthia (Morin) Amburgey of Fitchburg, MA, and his son Craig Amburgey of Miami Beach, FL. Larry is also survived by his four grandchildren, Seth Amburgey of Greenville, NH, Sarah (Amburgey) Bjorklund of New Braintree, MA, Jennifer (Amburgey) Rawson of Leominster, MA and Christina Amburgey of Fitchburg, MA and several great grandchildren.
Larry was born on September 17, 1934 in Winthrop, MA. During his youth, he lived in Shirley, MA and then Leominster, MA where he graduated from Leominster High School. He studied and graduated from the University of Lowell and then resided in Leominster, MA and Spring Valley, IL while working for the Foster Grant Company (subsequently acquired by American Hoechst and Huntsman Chemical) for over 40 years. For the past twenty years of retirement, Larry and Eileen returned to Massachusetts, living in Winchendon, MA followed by Westminster, MA.
Throughout his youth and adult life, Larry enjoyed working on cars, playing golf and bridge, doing yardwork, and following the Boston Red Sox. In addition, he was a past President of the Society of Plastic Engineers (Pioneer Valley Section), an active member of the Knights of Columbus (3rd Degree member in Gardner, MA and 4th Degree member in Fitchburg, MA), an active member and past Treasurer of the Winchendon Lion's Club (District 33A), was a leader with the Boy Scouts of America (Nashua Valley Council) and coached baseball with the Leominster Little League. During his retirement, Larry (along with his wife Eileen) enjoyed traveling, visiting with their family and friends, and maintaining a beautiful home and yard.
Larry will be remembered as a caring and genuine individual, hard worker, and devoted friend and family man.
Amburgey
Funeral services and burial will be private, and a Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made in Larry's memory to the Marianist Mission, Mount Saint John, 4435 E. Patterson Road, Dayton, OH 45481-0001 or to a .
To send an online condolence please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.
Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster, MA is assisting the family.
View the online memorial for Lawrence C. Amburgey
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 30, 2020