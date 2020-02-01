|
Lawrence Gardner "Lar" Thomas 78 years old of Leominster, passed away at home on January 26th after a second fight with cancer.
Larry was born in Leominster on June 2, 1941 to James and Minnie Thomas. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1959 and loved Leominster so much he never left.
Larry was an outdoorsman who loved to fish, hunt, shoot and spent much of his life on his boat and at his camp on Lake Winnipesaukee. He was a strong independent person and a gifted contractor who could conquer the impossible when it came to building. He was a longtime member of the Leominster Sportsmans Club, served on the board of directors and received great joy stocking the pond for the kids annual fishing derby.
He leaves behind his brother James (Skip) Thomas and his companion Jeanne Clark of California and many cousins. Larry was loved by many close friends and neighbors who were family to him. He finally gets to rest with the love of his life Robin Parent who predeceased him in 2004, and we know is waiting for his arrival.
Larry was rich with friends who cared for him, which tells how special he was. He will be deeply missed by oh so many.
A graveside service will be held in the spring in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 1, 2020