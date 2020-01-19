|
of Lunenburg
LUNENBURG
Lawrence "Lawrie" Montuori, 85, of Lunenburg, died peacefully Thursday afternoon, January 16, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrie was born in Littleton on January 24, 1934, a son of the late Angelo R. and Lillian M. (Schaffner) Montuori and has lived in Lunenburg since 1954. He graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1951 and attended Fitchburg State College.
Lawrie owned and operated Lunenburg Oil Company for 36 years prior to his retirement in 2000.
Lawrie was a faithful member of St. Boniface Parish, St. Boniface Men's Club, the Bishop's Fund and the church choir. Lawrie happily gave his time to many civic duties, serving as Lunenburg Water Commissioner and as a member of the Lunenburg Board of Assessors. He was also an active member of the Fitchburg Exchange Club. Lawrie especially enjoyed crossword puzzles and being an armchair coach for the New England Patriots resulting in six Super Bowl victories. Finally, Lawrie was an enthusiastic member of The Chain Gang for Lunenburg High School Football.
Lawrie leaves his wife of 65 years, Elisabeth "Sis" (Ryan) Montuori of Lunenburg; a son, Daniel A. Montuori and his wife Elaine of Springfield; three daughters, Elisabeth M. Farris and her husband Paul of Dracut, Susan M. McNiff and her husband Brian of Estes Park, CO, and Marianna Montuori and her husband Christopher R. Tarmey of Lancaster; eight grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and several nephews and nieces.
Lawrie is predeceased by a grandson, Nathan Loufus; a sister, Lillian Gerecke; three brothers, Ralph Montuori, Wayne Montuori, and Ronald Montuori.
Montuori
A Funeral Mass in celebration of Lawrie's life will be held on Wednesday, January 22, at 11 AM in St. Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Avenue, Lunenburg. Calling hours will be held in St. Boniface Church on Tuesday, January 21, from 4 to 7 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Eagle House Senior Community Center "In honor of Lawrie Montuori," checks payable to the Eagle House Supporters Inc., c/o Eagle House Senior Community Center, 25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462.
