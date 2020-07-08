GARDNER
Leanne M. Eickhorst, 63 years old, of Gardner, formerly of Leominster died unexpectedly Friday, June 26, 2020 in her home. She is survived by her brother Henry Eickhorst of Lancaster and her sister Donna Eickhorst of Spokane, WA several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Michael Eickhorst in 1999 and her sister Sandra Bourgeois in 2013.
Leanne was born on November 6, 1956 in Leominster, daughter of Henry and Alice (Becrelis) Eickhorst and had lived in Florida before moving to Gardner several years ago.
She had worked as a chef locally and then as a sales clerk at Wal-Mart for several years.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 10th at 11 am in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main Street, Leominster. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.