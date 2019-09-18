|
Leominster
Leanne (Wass) Miller passed away on September 16th at Henry Heywood Hospital. Born and raised in Leominster, MA, she was the daughter of Vernon and Gladys (Cloutier) Wass. She was predeceased by her husband of 57 years, Peter F. Miller, Sr. She leaves behind five children: Peter Miller, Jack Miller, Gregory Miller and Debra Donston-Miller, Karen White and Michael White, and Nancy Cosentino and Donald Cosentino; seven grandchildren including Hannah Miller, Emily and Tyler Avery-Miller, Caitlin and Claire Miller, and Michael and Christine Keslake; and one great-grandson, Atlas Li.
Leanne worked for many years at Leominster Plumbing and Heating. She had a passion for history with particular interest in the First Ladies and the White House. She enjoyed traveling to Washington D.C., York Beach, going for long rides, and having breakfast at the Fitchburg Airport with her husband. She had fond memories of her childhood, including skating on the pond at her family's farm and other simple pleasures. Her kindness to living creatures extended to caring for animals, most especially cats, among them her great feline friend, Patchy.
Known for her dry wit, Leanne was an astute observer of human nature and its quirks. She could always be counted on to find the humor in everyday life and to share her joy with family and friends.
While residing at La Pierre East Apartments in Leominster, she enjoyed participating in social activities and lifelong learning opportunities. Leanne's family, however, was her greatest pleasure. She delighted in family gatherings and celebrations and in going out to lunch with her granddaughters. Her life was a quiet testament to the values of family and kindness, and while she will be profoundly missed, her legacy of open-heartedness and generosity of spirit lives on in those she loved.
Her funeral will be held on Friday (Sept. 20) at 11:00 AM in THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St Leominster. Burial will follow in The Massachusetts Veteran's Cemetery Winchendon. Calling Hours at the funeral home will be on Thursday from 5:00 to 8:00 PM
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 18, 2019