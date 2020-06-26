of Ayer; 65
AYER
Lee A. Allen, 65, of Ayer, died April 9, 2020 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.
Mr. Allen was born in Stuttgart, Germany, March 1, 1955, a son of Lawrence W. and Ella (Wolper) Allen and resided much of his life in Ayer.
He leaves is wife of 45 years, Betty (Mokosch) Allen of Ayer; three daughters, Jennifer Kreidler and her husband Timothy Kreider Sr. of Townsend, Bonnie White of Greenville, NH, Melissa Allen of Connecticut; a sister, Martha M. Carter and husband Dave of Leominster; six grandchildren, Timothy, Austin, John and his wife Katie, Cody, Samantha and Alyssa; three great grandchildren, Jaxon, John Jr. and Ava; a niece Michelle Ella Carter Lambert of Canada and a nephew Mike Carter of Gardner.
He enjoyed playing cards with his mom, dad and Mr. Wilson.
A funeral service will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.