Lee A. Allen
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lee's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
of Ayer; 65

AYER

Lee A. Allen, 65, of Ayer, died April 9, 2020 at Apple Valley Center, Ayer.

Mr. Allen was born in Stuttgart, Germany, March 1, 1955, a son of Lawrence W. and Ella (Wolper) Allen and resided much of his life in Ayer.

He leaves is wife of 45 years, Betty (Mokosch) Allen of Ayer; three daughters, Jennifer Kreidler and her husband Timothy Kreider Sr. of Townsend, Bonnie White of Greenville, NH, Melissa Allen of Connecticut; a sister, Martha M. Carter and husband Dave of Leominster; six grandchildren, Timothy, Austin, John and his wife Katie, Cody, Samantha and Alyssa; three great grandchildren, Jaxon, John Jr. and Ava; a niece Michelle Ella Carter Lambert of Canada and a nephew Mike Carter of Gardner.

He enjoyed playing cards with his mom, dad and Mr. Wilson.

Allen

A funeral service will be celebrated 11 AM Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., Ayer. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.

For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.



View the online memorial for Lee A. Allen


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved