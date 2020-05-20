of Leominster; 65
LEOMINSTER
Lee John Merrill, 65, of Leominster, died Wednesday, May 13, after an illness. Lee was born February 27, 1955, son of the late Howard and the late Theresa Merrill. He graduated from Leominster High School with the Class of 1973. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved the ocean.
He leaves his wife of 45 years, Darlene (Prado) Merrill and his brother-in-law, Kevin Prado, both of Leominster.
Funeral services are private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 20, 2020.