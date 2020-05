of Leominster; 65LEOMINSTERLee John Merrill, 65, of Leominster, died Wednesday, May 13, after an illness. Lee was born February 27, 1955, son of the late Howard and the late Theresa Merrill. He graduated from Leominster High School with the Class of 1973. He was an avid outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing and hunting. He loved the ocean.He leaves his wife of 45 years, Darlene (Prado) Merrill and his brother-in-law, Kevin Prado, both of Leominster.MerrillFuneral services are private with the assistance of Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker St., Leominster.To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com