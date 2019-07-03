1942-2019



Winchendon



Lee T. Halloran, 76, died suddenly June 27, 2019, at home in Winchendon, MA. She was born on December 9, 1942, in Fitchburg, MA, the daughter of Mark G. and Lois (White) Thatcher. She graduated from Ashby High School in Ashby, MA, and earned a degree in psychology from Fitchburg State College and later a law degree from New England School of Law.



Lee worked as a paralegal before earning her J.D. and opening her own practice in Fitchburg, with a specialty of elder law, for 24 years. Helping her clients navigate estate planning and Social Security gave her much satisfaction, knowing she was easing a source of worry for many of them.



Her hobbies included reading, bird-watching, jigsaw puzzles, sketching, cooking, genealogy, and gardening. Large family gatherings in Lunenburg were joyful times for Lee, who especially loved being a grandmother. For many years she was devoted to yard saling, always looking for toys to delight her grandchildren and others.



Lee was predeceased by her husband of 42 years, James A. Halloran. She leaves four daughters, Maryanne Sango Shanley of Hollis, NH; Katie Sango-Jackson of Natick, MA; Wendy L. Halloran of Wethersfield, CT; and Elizabeth Black of Mendon, MA; three sons, James A. Halloran, III, of Ayer, MA; Michael E. Halloran of Southport, NC; and George A. Sango of Clinton, MA; sixteen grandchildren, two great-granddaughters, her brother Scott Thatcher and his wife Sue of Ashby, one nephew, four nieces, and several close cousins.



Halloran



Services will be private. Instead of flowers, consider donating to Montachusett Opportunity Council or Cure Alzheimer's Fund, or placing a bird feeder outside.



Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg assisted the family.







