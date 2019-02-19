|
|
Legrant "Lee" Blackwell of Shirley
Of Shirley, Legrant "Lee" Blackwell , 77, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.
Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at New Hope Community Church, 139 Sandy Pond Road, Ayer. Mr. Blackwell 's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-8PM, Monday, February 25th, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019