Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
(978) 772-2355
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
25 Fitchburg Rd
Ayer, MA 01432
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
New Hope Community Church
139 Sandy Pond Road
Ayer, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Legrant Blackwell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Legrant "Lee" Blackwell


1942 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Legrant "Lee" Blackwell Obituary
Legrant "Lee" Blackwell of Shirley

Of Shirley, Legrant "Lee" Blackwell , 77, died Friday, February 15, 2019 at Nashoba Valley Medical Center, Ayer.

Funeral services will be held 10 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at New Hope Community Church, 139 Sandy Pond Road, Ayer. Mr. Blackwell 's family will receive family and friends at calling hours from 4-8PM, Monday, February 25th, at the Anderson Funeral Home, 25 Fitchburg Rd., (Rte 2A) Ayer. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please see www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of T J Anderson & Son Funeral Home
Download Now