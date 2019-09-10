Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mack Family Funeral Homes
14 Walker St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-8420
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Simard Funeral Home
14 Walker Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church
180 Mechanic St
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Caissie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo J. Caissie


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo J. Caissie Obituary
(1944-2019)

LEOMINSTER, MA

Leo J. Caissie, age 75, of Leominster, MA died after a short battle with cancer on Friday, September 6, 2019.

Son of the late Alfred and Zelica (Doiron) Caissie, he was born July 15, 1944 in Rogersville, New Brunswick Canada.

Leo was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Eva (Doucette) Caissie, two infant brothers, Joseph and Augustin, two sisters Diana Caissie and Linda Martin, son-in-law, Kenneth Gilbert and infant great-grandson Tyler Warren. He is survived by his three children: Kenneth Caissie and his wife, Diane of Leominster; Carmen Tellier and husband, Peter of Plymouth, and Brenda Frost and her husband, Alan of Leominster. Six grandchildren, Renee Caissie and partner Chris Warren, Ryan Caissie and wife Ashton, Jonathan Tellier, Kelly Tellier, Cheyenne Frost, and Shawn Frost. Six great-grandchildren, Lynn Warren, Kody Warren, and Laci Warren, Benjamin Wood, Parker Wood and Harper Caissie. Six brothers; Rheal Caissie and wife Claudia of Rogersville, NB, Roger Caissie and wife Mildred of Rogersville, NB, Leandre Caissie and wife Claudette of Rogersville, NB, Jean Caissie and wife Nicole of Scodoux, NB, Daniel Caissie and wife Hugette of Acaidaville, NB, Kenneth Caissie and wife Pauline of Rogersville, NB. Seven sisters; Therese Richard and husband William of Rogersville, NB, Maria Despres and husband Pierre St. Pierre of Shediac, NB, Lina Pineau and husband Jean Paul of Rogersville, NB, Claudine Leger of Rogersville, NB, Joanne Thibodeau and partner Michael Finnegan of Rogersville, NB, Rita Cormier and partner Bertrand Lavoie of Rogersville, NB, Alfreda Martin and husband Leon of Colette, NB. And many nieces and nephews.

Leo came to the United States and had lived in Leominster, MA since 1964. He was a hard worker and retired from Haartz Corp after 31 years in 2001. He was a member of Saint Cecilia's Church. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time in the woods, cutting trees, short hikes, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and taking long rides in the car. He especially enjoyed spending time with family in Leominster and in Canada. He was a caring, loving and proud friend, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends.

CAISSIE

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday September 14, from 9:30 – 10:30 in Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Shelter Inc. 17 Laurelwood Road Sterling, MA 01564.

To send an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com.



View the online memorial for Leo J. Caissie
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mack Family Funeral Homes
Download Now