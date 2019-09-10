|
(1944-2019)
LEOMINSTER, MA
Leo J. Caissie, age 75, of Leominster, MA died after a short battle with cancer on Friday, September 6, 2019.
Son of the late Alfred and Zelica (Doiron) Caissie, he was born July 15, 1944 in Rogersville, New Brunswick Canada.
Leo was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Eva (Doucette) Caissie, two infant brothers, Joseph and Augustin, two sisters Diana Caissie and Linda Martin, son-in-law, Kenneth Gilbert and infant great-grandson Tyler Warren. He is survived by his three children: Kenneth Caissie and his wife, Diane of Leominster; Carmen Tellier and husband, Peter of Plymouth, and Brenda Frost and her husband, Alan of Leominster. Six grandchildren, Renee Caissie and partner Chris Warren, Ryan Caissie and wife Ashton, Jonathan Tellier, Kelly Tellier, Cheyenne Frost, and Shawn Frost. Six great-grandchildren, Lynn Warren, Kody Warren, and Laci Warren, Benjamin Wood, Parker Wood and Harper Caissie. Six brothers; Rheal Caissie and wife Claudia of Rogersville, NB, Roger Caissie and wife Mildred of Rogersville, NB, Leandre Caissie and wife Claudette of Rogersville, NB, Jean Caissie and wife Nicole of Scodoux, NB, Daniel Caissie and wife Hugette of Acaidaville, NB, Kenneth Caissie and wife Pauline of Rogersville, NB. Seven sisters; Therese Richard and husband William of Rogersville, NB, Maria Despres and husband Pierre St. Pierre of Shediac, NB, Lina Pineau and husband Jean Paul of Rogersville, NB, Claudine Leger of Rogersville, NB, Joanne Thibodeau and partner Michael Finnegan of Rogersville, NB, Rita Cormier and partner Bertrand Lavoie of Rogersville, NB, Alfreda Martin and husband Leon of Colette, NB. And many nieces and nephews.
Leo came to the United States and had lived in Leominster, MA since 1964. He was a hard worker and retired from Haartz Corp after 31 years in 2001. He was a member of Saint Cecilia's Church. Throughout his life he enjoyed spending time in the woods, cutting trees, short hikes, and snowmobiling. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, dancing and taking long rides in the car. He especially enjoyed spending time with family in Leominster and in Canada. He was a caring, loving and proud friend, brother, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He will be greatly missed and his memory will be cherished by his family and friends.
The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, September 14, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic St., Leominster. Burial will follow in St. Cecilia's Cemetery. Calling hours are Saturday September 14, from 9:30 – 10:30 in Simard Funeral Home, 14 Walker Street, Leominster.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Animal Shelter Inc. 17 Laurelwood Road Sterling, MA 01564.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019