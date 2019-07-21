Leo P. LaFrance



Leo P. LaFrance passed peacefully on June 9, 2019 in Port Orange, Florida.



Leo is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Elissa Niemi LaFrance of Daytona Beach, Florida. His son Michael LaFrance of Ashburnham, MA.; His son and wife Marc and Michelle LaFrance of Lancaster, MA.; His brother Gerald LaFrance of Panama City, Florida; His six grandchildren: Michaela, Thomas, Peter, Lindsey, Matthew and Kate. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews. Leo was predeceased by his brother Richard LaFrance and his twin brother Joseph LaFrance.



Leo was born in Leominster, MA. to Elvira (Iacoboni) and Leo LaFrance on October 3, 1943.



Leo began a distinguished military career in 1965 retiring as a Major in 1985. His service included two tours in the Vietnam War. While in Vietnam his service included flying over 1200 hours of combat missions as a member of the 336th Air Assault Helicopter Company. As a result of his service in Vietnam, he earned numerous awards including the Distinguished Flying Cross, a Bronze Star with valor, a Purple Heart, two Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals and several dozen Air Medals.



A service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10am at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Winchendon, MA. Following the service will be a celebration of life. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 21, 2019