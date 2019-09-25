|
Leo Paul Fortin, 74
Leo Paul Fortin, 74, of Salem, South Carolina, passed away on September 17, 2019.
Leo was born to Alexandrina and Auguste Fortin in Fitchburg, Massachuetts on November 28, 1944. He is the youngest of five children. Leo graduated from Leominster High School in 1963. He served in the U.S. Navy and was honorably discharged May 1969. He married his beloved wife Janice M. Whitney on November 5, 1966.
Soon after establishing his family, Leo began his lifetime career in the restaurant industry. In 1988 he relocated to Seneca, South Carolina where he began as a McDonald's Owner Operator. He owned and managed 4 restaurants in Oconee County for 25 years until his retirement in April 2013.
Apart from his career, he enjoyed travelling and spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and friends. Leo was a bright and joyful person, kind and caring.
He is survived by his brothers Hirk and Armand Fortin, son Keith Fortin, daughter-in-law Mandy and their daughter Cameron, son-in-law Erik Tempest and his sons Phoenix, Raiden and Stryder. He is preceeded in death by his parents, his sisters Rose and Gertrude; his wife of 52 years, Janice M. Fortin and daughter Karen Tempest.
To honor him, a Celebration of Life service will be held on October 14, 2019 from 5-8 pm at The Madren Center in Clemson, South Carolina.
The family is at their home at 111 Fleet Drive,
Anderson, SC, 29625.
Messages to the family are welcome at [email protected]
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019