Leon C. "Sonny" Tarbell Jr.
1941 - 2020
Lunenburg

Leon "Sonny" Tarbell Jr., 78, died Sunday, August 09, 2020 surrounded by his family.

He was born on September 14, 1941 in Leominster, MA to the late Olive (Booth) and Leon Tarbell Sr.

Leon was a retired correctional officer for the Massachusetts Department of Correction and a proud auxiliary police officer for the town of Lunenburg. In his early years, he worked at James River Paper Mill and spent over 25 years with Anwelt Shoe Company.

He was very active in his community and was an usher for St. Boniface Church. Leon was a true horse race enthusiast and would love to watch the races in his spare time. He also always enjoyed the company of his family and friends.

Leon leaves his beloved wife of 47 years Judith (Long) Tarbell; two daughters, Debra Harris of Maine and Linda and her husband David Wood of Ashby; two sons, Michael Tarbell Sr. and his wife Patricia of Leominster and Brian Tarbell and his wife Dr. Nicole Young of Dover, NH; one brother, James Tarbell of New York; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild along with many nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his brother Lionel Tarbell Sr. of Fitchburg.

Due to the coronavirus services for Leon will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Boniface Church at https://stboniface-lunenburg.org/online-giving-options or mailed to the Eagle House Supporters at 25 Memorial Drive, Lunenburg, MA 01462.

The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA has been entrusted with Leon's funeral arrangements.

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarelifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Leon "Sonny" C. Tarbell Jr.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 12, 2020.
