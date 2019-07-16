Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Leon Wilson Jr.

Leon Wilson Jr. Obituary
of Fitchburg; 23

Fitchburg

Leon Wilson, Jr., 23, of Fitchburg, passed away on July 11, 2019.

Leon was born in Leominster on February 2, 1996, a son of Joann Lockhart and Leon Wilson, Sr., both of Fitchburg. He graduated from Gardner High School, where he starred on the Basketball, Football, and Track and Field Teams. He also attended Mount Wachusett Community College.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Lakia Smith and Tyrie Osby both of Fitchburg, James Brown of CT, Lakena Wilson of MA, Twanna Kelly of FL; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Wilson

Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, July 20, from 11am – 1pm. Burial will be held privately.



View the online memorial for Leon Wilson, Jr.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise from July 16 to July 17, 2019
