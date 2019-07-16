|
Leon Wilson, Jr., 23, of Fitchburg, passed away on July 11, 2019.
Leon was born in Leominster on February 2, 1996, a son of Joann Lockhart and Leon Wilson, Sr., both of Fitchburg. He graduated from Gardner High School, where he starred on the Basketball, Football, and Track and Field Teams. He also attended Mount Wachusett Community College.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his siblings, Lakia Smith and Tyrie Osby both of Fitchburg, James Brown of CT, Lakena Wilson of MA, Twanna Kelly of FL; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Calling hours will be held in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg on Saturday, July 20, from 11am – 1pm. Burial will be held privately.
