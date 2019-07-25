Formerly of Townsend and Westminster



Leona L. (Montville) Bennett, 91, died Monday, July 22, 2019 at Alliance Heath at Baldwinville after an illness. Her husband of 65 years, William C. Bennett Jr who died on February 18, 2012.



Leona leaves her three sons, William C. Bennett III and his wife Shirley of Fitchburg, Chester "Chet" N. Bennett and his wife Shirley of Westminster and James A. Bennett and his wife Mary of Townsend; five grandchildren, CJ Bennett, Susan Bennett, William C. Bennett IV, Angela Bennett and Rebecca Morose and four great-grandchildren.



She was born in Cleveland, Ohio on May 17, 1928, a daughter of the late Leo and Laura (Kullman) Montville. She was educated in Ohio. She was an avid reader, who enjoyed life. She was a loving mother and grandmother who will be missed by all who knew and loved her.



Funeral services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.



The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, Westminster, MA has been entrusted with Mrs. Bennett's funeral arrangements.



