Leonard A. "Sonny" Lystila, of Fitchburg, passed away at the St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester on Monday, May 25, 2020. The cherished husband of Marie Mae (Cormier) Lystila, he was 86 years of age.
Born in Fitchburg, Sonny was one of two siblings, born to the late Hugo L. and Alice M. (Bourque) Lystila. He proudly enlisted into the United States Navy during the Korean War where he served for four years.
He was well known for having a coffee, preferably DD, in hand. In his years, Sonny enjoyed going to flea market in the search of rare pocket watches for his collection. In the later years, he became an avid home welder and enjoyed tending his wood stove.
Sonny is lovingly survived by his wife, Marie Mae (Cormier) Lystila; his son, David Lystila of Clinton; his daughters, Sandra Lystila of Cromwell, CT; Lynnda Crabtree, and her husband James of Fitchburg, Lisa Lystila-Smith, and her husband Peter of Sterling, Shelley Padgett, and her husband Mark of New Bern, NC; his sister, Claire LeBlanc of Leominster; his grand-children, Aaron Lystila, Bethany Lystila, Andrea Lystila, Katrina Crabtree and Victoria Clark; also survived by 11 great-grandchildren.
Sonny's graveside services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sonny's memory to DAV-Disabled American Veterans at www.dav.org. Arrangements are under the direction of the Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Claredon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.andersonfuneral.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 29, 2020.