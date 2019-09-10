|
lifelong resident of Townsend; 61
TOWNSEND
Leonard B. "Lenny" Smith, Jr., 61, of Townsend died unexpectedly Saturday, September 7, 2019 at his home.
Lenny was born in Fitchburg, March 22, 1958, a son of Priscilla M. (King) Smith and the late Leonard B. Smith Sr. ad was a lifelong Townsend resident. He was a 1976 graduate of North Middlesex Regional High School in Townsend.
In addition to his mother of Townsend, Lenny leaves his wife, Laurel L. (Ayotte) Smith; a son, James A. Smith and his wife, Jackie, of Townsend; two daughters, Sandie E. Halleran of Townsend, Danielle Lussier of New Ipswich, NH; a stepson, Michael Wolfgang of Townsend; a stepdaughter, Amy Wolfgang and her fiancé, Stephen Alicata of Gardner; two brothers, Kevin S, Smith of Townsend. Timothy B. Smith of Leominster; a sister. Linda O'Grady of Mason, NH and three grandchildren, Tyler Halleran, Dylan Smith and Colton Smith.
Lenny worked his entire career as an excavator and heavy equipment operator, most recent with his brother, Kevin. He had also worked for their family business, Suburban Gardens.
Lenny was a life member of the Townsend Rod & Gun Club as well as a member of the Yankee Ingenuity Model T & Model A Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in West Townsend.
Funeral services will be held 11 AM Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Townsend Congregational Church, 3 Brookline Street, Townsend. Burial will be private.
Calling hours are 4-8 PM Wednesday at the Anderson Funeral Home, 250 Main Street, (Rte. 119) Townsend Center. Please see www.andersonfuneral.com for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.
Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, 461 Main Street, Townsend, MA 01474.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019